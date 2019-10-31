PHC granted bail to Mufti Kifayatullah

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday conceded bail to Mufti Kifayatullah, a Jamiat Ulema-I-Islam-F (JUI-F) pioneer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A division bench of the PHC’s Mansehra circuit requested the specialists to discharge the mufti who was confined in Haripur Jail.

Mufti Kifayatullah was captured from Islamabad on Sunday for owning provocative expressions against state establishments.

He was captured on the day his gathering began the Azadi March from Karachi.

Driven by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Azadi March would finish in Islamabad on October 31.

The dissent walk is sponsored by resistance groups including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party and the Awami National Party.