Passenger of Tezgam train disputed the statements of Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: A traveler of Tezgam train has disputed the announcements of Railways Minister Sheik Rasheed Ahmed that the incident occurred because of gas chambers conveyed by tableeghi jamaat individuals.

In a video that circulated around the web, the observer guaranteed that the fire couldn’t be credited to the gas cylinder impact as every one of the cylinders were exhausted at the station.

The fire broke out in the AC sleeper where the chambers were not permitted, he said including that they were told by railroad faculty that it was infact because of a short circuit in the roof fan.

He asserted the fan had not been fixed from last four days.

The onlooker included, there were no fire dousers in the carriages and dismissed the railway minster’s explanation that tableeghi jamaat travelers were behind the occurrence.

At least 73 individuals were killed and dozen injured after a traveler train emitted on fire in central Pakistan on Thursday enroute to Rawalpindi from Karachi.

TV film demonstrated flares spilling out of the carriages as individuals could be heard crying in the occurrence close Rahim Yar Khan locale in Punjab territory.