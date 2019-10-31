Opposition postpones “Azadi March” following Liaquatpur train tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday announced that the planned anti-government Azadi March demonstration in Islamabad has been postponed till tomorrow (Nov. 1) due to the tragic Tezgam train fire incident occurred in Rahim Yar Khan today.

PMLN leader Marriyum Auranzeb also confirmed that the rally has been postponed.

The Azadi March protesters who set out from Karachi on October 27 were camping near Gujar Khan on Wednesday, some 53 kilometers from the capital.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has vowed to de-seat Prime Minister Imran Khan by marching on the capital.

The long march of opposition parties including, JUI-F, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), PML-N, ANP and others started its journey from Karachi on Oct. 27 and the JUI-F has announced to decide the next course of action after entering Islamabad.

Moreover, all the government and private schools, colleges and universities in Rawalpindi are closed today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and has ordered that the injured be provided top of the line medical care.