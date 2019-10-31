LHC reserves verdict on Maryam Nawaz’s bail plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz.

The verdict was reserved by Justice Baqar Najfi and will be announced on Friday.

Maryam is on judicial remand in an inquiry related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills’s case.

The NAB prosecutor appeared before the court in today’s hearing where he said that various inquiries are under proceeding against the PML-N vice president including the case related to the judge’s blackmailing scandal, Flagship and Al-Azizia references.

Justice Najafi questioned for Maryam’s conviction in a corruption reference. To this, the prosecutor responded that she is convicted in Avenfield reference and sentenced for seven-year imprisonment. The sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), he added.

The high court’s bench reserved its verdict which would be announced tomorrow.