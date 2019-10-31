Pakistan Biryani festival to be held in Morocco’s capital

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Hamid Asghar Khan has said that promotion of trade, investment and commercial relations between Pakistan and Morocco will be at the heart of the mission’s socio-cultural and public diplomacy outreach efforts.

The two countries share history, religion and deep political ties based on mutual respect and commonality of views.

Hamid Khan stated this while receiving Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, the Honorary Counsel General of Morocco in Karachi and Chairman of Pakistan Morocco Business Council (PMBC) at Rabat.

Baig had called the the Pakistani ambassador to discuss the forthcoming visit of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) delegation to Morocco.

Baig announced that a delegation of 20 leading businessmen would be visiting Morocco in December to hold discussions to increase business ties and to explore opportunities of investments in each other’s countries.

The delegation’s visit will coincide with a Biryani festival, which will be held in the capital of Morocco.

“The Biryani festival is being organized to promote Pakistani rice in Morocco. The ambassador has assured us full support of the Pakistan embassy. He has helped us connect with local business communities and we are thankful for all the assistance he has provided so far,” said Ishtiaq Baig.

Hamid Asghar also added that Morocco — which has a population of 35 million people — was an important market to expand into as well as a gateway into Africa.

The continental free trade agreement will shortly be in effect, creating tremendous opportunities for Pakistani products.

“There is a lot of interest from local businesses in importing Pakistani products including rice. However awareness and connectivity needs to be enhanced.

“The festival will play a role in facilitating the contact between the business communities of two countries and showcasing Pakistani cuisine. The government has a clear vision to enhance Pakistani exports and so the mission at Rabat will also be exploring wood furniture, tourism, marble, education and sports industries.”