Names of passengers injured in train fire near Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A passenger train caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan Thursday, with TV channels reporting over seventy dead.

Television footage showed flames pouring out of the carriages in the Rahim Yar Khan district in Punjab province, as people could be heard crying.

While most of the dead were charred beyond recognition, some injured passengers shifted to a hospital in Liaqat Pur have been identified.

The incident reported signed by Medical Officer at Tehsil Headquarters Liaquat Pur carried names of 42 passengers.