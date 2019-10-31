Pakistani youngest national cricketer Naseem Shah stuns all with his Six fer.

Sixteen-year-old fast-bowler Naseem Shah has been gearing himself up for Pakistan’s Test matches against Australia later next month with a six-for in Quaid-e-Azam trophy match against Sindh.

Shah, who plays for Central Punjab, sent six batsmen back to the pavilion conceding 78 runs, including Pakistan’s former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Three off his six victims Fawad Alam, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Sohail Khan were caught behind the wickets by wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal while two Abid Ali and Khurram Manzoor completely missed Shah’s deliveries allowing the ball to hit the stumps.

Omair Bin Yousaf was caught at short mid-on by Faheem Ashraf off Naseem Shah.

This was the second five-wicket haul for Naseem Shah, who is flying to Australia next week to join the Pakistan team for a two-match Test series against the home team.

The 16-year-old bowler said that his six-fer ahead of his departure to Australia was a great confidence booster for him.

“It was fantastic to get a six-fer in the lead up to the Australia tour as it has boosted my confidence tremendously,” Shah told the Pakistan Cricket Board.