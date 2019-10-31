Carfirst wins Consumers Choice Award 2019

CarFirst, Pakistan’s most trusted used car trading platform, was awarded the prestigious ‘Icon Award’ for ‘Fastest Growing Tech Company In Pakistan’ at the 14th Consumers Choice Awards 2019 in Karachi by the Consumers Association of Pakistan, according to a press release issued by the company. Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui presented the award to CarFirst’s CEO and Co-Founder Raja Murad Khan. “It is an honour for each and every member of the CarFirst family to receive this recognition from the biggest network of consumers rights in Pakistan. CarFirst has been a consumer-centric company from the get-go, and we are proud to play our part in simplifying the lives of our consumers through technology and innovation,” Raja Murad Khan said on the occasion.