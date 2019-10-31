Standard Chartered announces financial results

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited has announced its results for the nine months period ending September 30, 2019. A strong performance by the bank led to a growth of 56% in profit before tax to Rs 19.8 billion. Overall revenue growth was 41 per cent, whereas client revenue increased by 32 per cent year on year with positive contributions from transaction banking, corporate finance, treasury markets and retail products. Operating expenses continue to be well managed through operational efficiencies and disciplined spending with a decrease of 5per cent from comparative period last year.