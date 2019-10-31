Pre-Olympic debacle

The upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 is likely to be a low-key affair for Pakistanis after the national hockey team failed to qualify. Our prime interest in the Olympics has mainly been about hockey at the expense of other games. When the national hockey team is playing a match the whole nation turns to TV sets. Not too surprisingly, the three-time Olympic champions, the Pakistan National Hockey team, failed to book its place in the high-profile sports event for the second time. The team got marching orders after suffering a humiliating 1-6 defeat against the Netherlands in the second qualifier. The Dutch made it a one-sided match and got an edge from the very first minute. By the first half whistle, the score was 4-0. Pakistan’s solo consolation came from Rizwan Ali in the 53rd minute.

Over the years, the hockey team’s performance has been deteriorating. Since the 1992 games in Barcelona, where the team won the bronze, it has failed to put up any impressive feat in the Olympics. What is more, other major tournaments have not seen any impressive performance from the green shirts either. In 2018, the only worth-mentioning achievement was a win in the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, where the team shared the victory stand with arch-rivals India after the rain washed out the final. In the World Cup, it failed to reach the quarter finals. Other than this tournament, the whole year the Pakistan Hockey Federation remained in the headlines for administrative and financial issues.

Just like the past, the recent debacle will trigger a customary shake-up in the Federation. After the change of a few faces, there will be a new normal unless the team fails to qualify for participation, what to say of winning, in a major event. This musical chairs has been going on for two decades and a repeat is likely to happen in the coming days too. Incumbent coaches and managers, who happen to be Olympians, will be replaced with some other star players or foreign coaches. No major change is going to happen unless Pakistani hockey undergoes radical changes. From team selection to maintaining team discipline and feeding them with nutrient-rich foods and good financial takeaway, the government needs to show determination to bring hockey glory back. This is a long chase, which is not going to be achieved by constantly changing goal posts. *