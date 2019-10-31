Visit to held valley

By allowing a delegation of far-right European lawmakers into the occupied valley, and at the same time denying its own MPs a visit there, India has inadvertently admitted the disputed status of held Kashmir. The European delegation asked for visiting the valley, which the Modi government allowed, mainly to calm the international pressure. The development, however, has angered the Indian MPs and civil society activists who have been denied entrance to the valley under lockdown and communication blackout since August 5 this year. Earlier, India refused to allow a US senator to visit Occupied Kashmir. European delegates were also not allowed to tour streets and meet common people. Chris Davies, MEP from Britain’s centrist Liberal Democrats, said the Indian government refused to take him to Srinagar after he demanded that he be allowed a visit to city streets without a police escort. He even called the visit “a PR stunt for the Modi government and pretend that all is well”. Under a heavy security watch, the lawmakers were greeted with clashes despite curfew in place in Srinagar. The Indian police resorted to tear gas and shotgun pellets to disperse the protesters.

The European visitors have yet to issue their statement but despite a very well-guarded and orchestrated exercise, they have seen the reaction of Kashmiris against the revocation of the valley’s autonomy. The recent shame will force the Modi government to inflict even harsher measures on Kashmiris. The place, already a no-go area for international journalists, is likely to remain disconnected from mainstream India and the world. The Modi government, which revoked the special status to Kashmir in the Indian constitution on the pretext of mainstreaming it, has met with a strong backlash against the development by the people of India-held Kashmir. Several thousands of extra troops have been deployed in the valley to control the situation, and in the self-created mayhem, Delhi has lost the support of the few pro-India politicians that have been detained since August 5.

Despite Internet shutdown and the overall lock down, India has failed to hide its atrocities against Kashmiris. In a fresh rebuke, the UN High Commission for Human Rights said it was “extremely concerned” at the situation. Side by side, a 109-page book by Amnesty International, a compilation of the stories of the Kashmiris blinded by palette gunshots, has brought forth the ugly reality. *