Man attacks family with acid in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR: A man threw acid on wife, as well as her two brothers and a sister-in-law, with acid over a family fight here in Faqirwali on Wednesday, police said.

The woman was living at her parents’ home after a dispute with her jobless husband Abbas.

When Abbas went to his in-laws to bring his wife and children back, another dispute arose following the woman’s refusal.

The refusal enraged the husband, after which he threw acid on his wife and mother-in-law while acid fell on the two children, who were sleeping by their mother. The suspect fled the scene after throwing acid on his family members.