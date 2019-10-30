JUI-F Azadi March moves towards Gujranwala from Lahore

LAHORE: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March caravan reached Lahore on Tuesday from where it will make its way to Rawalpindi.

After arriving in Multan on Tuesday, the caravan made its way to Lahore. A large crowd of supporters of the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman joined their leader and chanted slogans against the government.

A large crowd of supporters of the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have gathered at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

Speaking to the media before leaving for Minar-e-Pakistan, Fazl said this is a movement, not a dharna. It’s not like this will stop if we don’t get the results we want in Islamabad, he said. We never even used the word dharna, he said.

“This government does not have any mandate,” he added. “The mandate can be seen in this march,” the JUI-F chief maintained.

These Caravan from both ends are expected to enter in the Federal Capital on 31st October.