Turkey-Russia joint patrols in Syria to start Friday

ANKARA: Turkish-Russian joint patrols will start in Syria on Friday, the Turkey’s president said Wednesday, a day after a deadline for the withdrawal of Syrian Kurdish fighters expired under a deal between Ankara and Moscow.

“We will start the joint work on the ground on Friday, namely we are starting the joint patrols,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised speech to parliament.

In the same speech, he commented on the US’ recognition of the Armenian genocide, calling it “worthless.”

“From here I am addressing US public opinion and the entire world: this step which was taken is worthless and we do not recognise it,” Erdogan said.