President lauds Cuba’s scholarship program for Pakistani medical students

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday appreciated the Cuban scholarship programme for the Pakistani medical students offered after the October 2005 earthquake.

He noted that the doctors, after graduating from Cuba, were playing a significant role in the health sector of Pakistan.

The President was talking to Vice President of Cuba, Roberto Morales Odeja, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He said that the decades’ old friendship between Pakistan and Cuba was based on the shared ideals of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, peaceful co-existence, equality and mutual benefit.

The President also apprised the Cuban dignitary on the precarious situation in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of unilateral and illegal steps by India to alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Vice President of Cuba, Roberto Morales Odeja was on 3-day visit to Pakistan.