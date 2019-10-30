IHC issues show-cause notice to Firdous Ashiq Awan for contempt of court

KARACHI: Islamabad High Court issued a show-cause notice to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for contempt of court notice, special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting, for criticizing the institution of judiciary.

According to a notification issued by the IHC, Awan in a press conference criticized the institution of the judiciary and stated that bail granted to Nawaz Sharif will open a floodgate of similar requests by prisoners suffering from various diseases.

Directing her to appear in the court on November 1, the court asked her to show cause why shouldn’t contempt of court proceedings be initiated against her.

“You while maligning the Hon’ble Courts went on to say that the case of the accused was heard during the evening “as a special dispensation,” the notice stated.

The IHC remarked that Firdous Ashiq Awan must defend herself before the court regarding her statement. The SAPM has been summoned by the court on November 1.

The IHC on Tuesday took up the bail plea again and granted post-arrest bail to Nawaz by suspending his sentence. The court allowed the bail to the former prime minister for eight weeks and asked him to seek further extension from the Punjab government.