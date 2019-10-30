Pakistan and Cuba sign agreement to exempt visa requirement

ISLAMABAD: Cuba and Pakistan on Wednesday signed an agreement on the exemption from visa requirements for diplomatic and official passport holders.

Secretary, Ministry of Interior signed the agreement on behalf of Pakistan. The agreement would facilitate the travel of the officials of the two countries.

The agreement between Pakistan and Cuba was signed at the Foreign Office after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held wide-ranging talks with Cuban Vice President along with his delegation.

The Cuban delegation is on a three-day visit to Islamabad.

The foreign minister highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between Pakistan and Cuba.

Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s gratitude for the generous and unprecedented support offered by Cuba after the October 2005 earthquake.

He added that there was enormous potential for Pakistan and Cuba to enhance cooperation in the health and agricultural sectors.

Appreciating the Cuban advancement in the field of biotechnology, the foreign minister proposed collaboration in research and development for the production of life-saving vaccines.

He also underlined the need to enhance economic cooperation and people to people exchanges in order to deepen and strengthen the bilateral ties.

The foreign minister also briefed the Cuban delegation on India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5 in the Indian occupied Kashmir. While highlighting the ongoing sufferings of the innocent people, he encouraged Cuba to raise its voice against the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister also offered training opportunities for Cuban diplomats at Pakistan’s Foreign Service Academy in Islamabad.

This story originally appeared in TN.