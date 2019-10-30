Police intervene and stop Khawaja brothers from hugging Hamza Shahbaz

PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared in Lahore’s accountability court on Wednesday. Hamza Shahbaz was also at the court.

The brothers then went to meet him and Khawaja Saad even hugged him. The police, however, intervened and stopped him, angering the former Railways minister.

Accountability court judge, Jawad Ul Hassan presiding over the case noted down testimonies of 5 witnesses in the first day of trial.

More witnesses have been summoned by the court for the next hearing so that their statements can also be recorded.

The court awarded both representatives of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) extensions in their judicial remand and asked them to appear in the court again on November 13.

Hamza is being investigated for owning more assets than income and money laundering cases. His judicial remand has been extended till November 13.

The Khawaja brothers were presented in court in the Paragon housing scam case.