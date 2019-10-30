Indian state announces independence from the Indian federation

The dissident political leaders from the Indian state of Manipur have declared independence from India and forming a government-in-exile in Britain.

Addressing a press conference in London, representatives of Manipur’s King Leishemba Sanajaoba also announced formation of Manipur State Council.

The Chief Minister Yamben Biren and Minister of External Affairs and Defence Narengbam Samarjit of the Manipur State Council said we believe that now is the right time to make public the Independent Government of Manipur before the international community and seek recognition.

They also urged all the governments of the sovereign states and members of the United Nations for recognition of the de-jure and exile Government of the Manipur from today onwards.

The leaders of Manipur State Council also produced a document showing that Maharaja of Manipur has authorised them to solve the political problems of the State of Manipur.

They said Narendra Modi’s government is intolerant and believes in physical annihilation of small nations and communities for sake of Hindutva supremacy and therefore it is not safe for them to continue operating from India .