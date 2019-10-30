As an International Monetary Fund (IMF) team is in Pakistan to review its program, a two-day shutter down strike by traders against the controversial tax reforms being pursued by the government aimed at meeting IMF demands to boost tax revenue began on Tuesday, bringing commercial activities to a standstill across Pakistan.

All major groups of traders have sought to bring trade and economic activities across the country to a standstill for building pressure on the government to change its policies and abolish the CNIC condition on transaction of Rs50,000 or above on locally produced items.

Traders’ associations in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Faisalabad and other parts of the country in support of the strike call given by All-Pakistan Anjuman-i-Tajiran (APAT) and the Pakistan Traders Alliance (PTA) have also planned for marching towards Islamabad in protest.

Besides, all markets in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Gujrat, Liaquatpur, Peshawar, Swabi and many other urban cities are observing shutdown strike in protest against the government.

PM Imran and the PTI-led government has been under criticism over soaring prices of essential commodities, including gas and electricity, following a $6 billion bailout package for his country by IMF.

Opposition and traders accuse the two former IMF employees – finance adviser Dr HafeezShaikh and the governor of the central bank Reza Baqir – of toeing the IMF’s agenda to “destroy the country’s economy”.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul HafeezShaikh has said the government is focused on implementation of IMF programme.

He said this while talking to the IMF Mission team led by Ramirez Rigo Ernesto who called on him at his office on Tuesday, a press release said.

“The containment of current and fiscal deficits and stabilisation of exchange rate are indicative of the success of government efforts to put the economy on the long-term growth track,”

HafeezShaikh told the visiting Mission delegation that Pakistan valued the IMF support and financial assistance and the Prime Minister was personally overseeing and monitoring the progress achieved in various sectors of the economy.

Ramirez Rigo Ernesto appreciated the positive results being produced by the policies and strategies put in place by the government to remove imbalances in the economy. He said the volatility in the exchange rate had been reduced while successes have also been achieved in other areas, especially on the fiscal front, which indicated the government was moving in the right direction.

He said the IMF Mission was looking forward to have a meaningful and productive review by aiming at a forward-looking approach with focus on the adjustments required till March, especially in the power sector and fundings from various bilateral and multilateral sources for boosting Pakistan foreign exchange.

Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Raza Baqir, Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch, Chairman FBR ShabbarZaidi, Special Secretary Finance Omar Hamid Khan and other senior officials of the Finance Division and the local IMF officials were also present during the meeting

PM Imran’s cash-strapped government, which is already facing a tax shortfall of Rs500 billion (slightly over $7 billion), says it will not retreat from its economic and tax collection policies.

The government has set an ambitious tax target of Rs5,000 billion (over $70 billion) for the current fiscal year, which economists say is unlikely to be achieved keeping the country’s ailing economy in view.

Under the bailout package, the government will no longer control the dollar value against rupee (local currency). Instead, it will be dealt by the open market.

Also, the government is bound to withdraw exemptions offered in various taxes amounting to around Rs350 billion in the budget for 2019-20.

Islamabad’s current external debt stands at over $100 billion – the bulk of it borrowed from the World Bank, IMF, Asian Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, the US, China, France, and other countries.