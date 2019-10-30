March a symbol of resistance against ‘fake’ govt: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Tuesday said that the ‘Azadi March’ is a symbol of resistance which calls for Pakistan’s security and an end to the fake government that rules it.

“A drama of accountability is being staged to exact political revenge,” the JUI-F chief said while speaking out against the incumbent government in sahiwal on way to Lahore. In further criticism of the government, he said the rising inflation that the country is suffering from is the outcome of faulty policies.

He said that caravans from both Sindh and Balochistan have joined the Azadi March. The caravan, led by Fazl, was set to reach Lahore early Wednesday morning, where the first welcome reception was scheduled at Thokhar Niaz Baig.

According to JUI-F spokesperson Maulana Saleemullah Qadri, after the reception, the caravan will move towards Samanabad Mor via Multan Road where a welcome camp has been set up by the PPP. At Chaubarji Chowk, a welcome camp has been set up by the PML-N. The caravan will then move on to Data Darbar and from there proceed on to Azadi Chowk where a big rally will be held.

Meanwhile, JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief Maulana Attaur Rehman presided over a session where the schedule of the party’s Azadi March was presented. According to the schedule, the JUI-F caravan will depart from KP on October 31. Caravans will depart from Peshawar, Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Shangla and Tor Ghar for the federal capital.

PHC orders KP government to not block roads with containers

Caravans will arrive at 2:00 pm on October 31 at the Rashakai Interchange. Caravans from Khyber, Bajaur, and Mohmand will depart from the JUI-F provincial secretariat on October 31. Caravans from South and North Waziristan, Kurram Agency, Orakzai and Kohat will arrive in Peshawar. Caravans from Abbotabad, Mansehra, Battagram and Haripur will arrive at Hasan Abdal by 4:00 pm. Caravans from KP, Tribal areas and Punjab will enter Islamabad on October 31.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday ordered the KP government not to close the highway or any other route that could hinder the anti-government march. A two-member judge bench presided by PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth heard the petition against the provincial government blocking roads with containers.

Citing reference to the signed agreement between the federal government and the opposition, PHC ordered the KP government not to block any road till Attock.

The additional advocate general assured that the protest would take place within the ambit of the law and constitution. However, the government will be liable to take appropriate action against the demonstrators if they damage public or private property or harm anyone.

The high court also directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to give equal air time to opposition on television as it does to the government.

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan stated that the government has allowed the protest march in conformity with the democratic traditions. In a tweet on Tuesday, she, however, expressed serious concerns over the presence of latest firearms in the protest march. She questioned why those who are claiming to be waging a democratic struggle are carrying kalashnikovs. She said Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be responsible for any untoward incident in such a situation.