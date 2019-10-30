11 injured in exchange of fire at Pak-Afghan border

Six soldiers and five civilians were injured during an exchange of fire at Pak-Afghan border between security forces of both the sides, a statement by the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

Afghan security forces fired mortars and heavy machine guns from Nari district in the Kunar province, targeting civilian population in Chitral’s Arundu village, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). “Pakistan troops responded effectively and targeted Afghan border posts Kandi and Dilbar from where fire was being initiated,” said the ISPR statement. “As a result, substantial damage was dealt to the Afghan border posts. The exchange of fire was stopped after engagement at military level,” it added.

In late September, a major and a sepoy of Pakistan Army were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Mohmand tribal district. Earlier that month, four soldiers of the army were martyred and one other was injured in two separate incidents of firing by militants near the Afghan border.