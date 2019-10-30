Hate speech: verdict reserved on bail plea of Capt (r) Safdar

A local court here on Tuesday reserved a verdict on a bail plea of Captain (r) Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in a hate speech case.

The court also reserved its verdict on an application seeking physical remand of the PML-N leader for investigation.

A government lawyer moved the application on behalf of the state challenging the Oct 22 ruling of a judicial magistrate who turned down a plea for physical remand of the PML-N leader.

He stated before the court that an investigation against the accused has hit a snag owing to the judicial magistrate’s decision of not handing over the custody of Safdar to the police for interrogation. He said they needed his custody for a polygraph test to verify the veracity of a video in which he is reportedly seen inciting people against the government.

The counsel, thus, pleaded with the court to grant remand of the accused.