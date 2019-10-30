Islamabad DC — the last line of defence

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been moving towards Islamabad from Karachi. The procession he leads has been swelling and it has multiple partners. His guards have shown impressive skills at managing crowds, reflecting the fact that they have been well trained.

It is a long journey that may sap energies of the participants. The weather is harsh and not in favour of such adventures. The Maulana has exhausted all government endeavors to wean him off from this ill-timed move, which the people of Pakistan, in general, and residents of Islamabad, in particular, shall be victims of.

Time and time again different parties come and lay siege to Islamabad for whatever reasons – political, religious or otherwise. Every such siege results in shrinking movement and unlimited anxiety for the residents of the federal capital.

The PTI government is using different tools to deal with the situation. But one of the key safeguards against any disruptions is the written agreement that Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat managed to ink with the clerics.

It clearly states that the marchers shall stay in the area designated for them and cause no violence in return for the government to give them way to enter Islamabad. Before Islamabad, the provincial government of Punjab will face the uphill task of managing the procession. Activists of the PML-N and caravans from Balochistan will likely join them at different cities.

Hence, it will be important for the provincial government to make sure that violence does not erupt at any place.

Before and after all political steps, DC Hamza Shafqaat remains the last line of defence. It seems he sticks to the principle of never inviting conflict but being prepared for one always. Containers have been placed around all important points on each and every road of Islamabad, but no road other than some points in Red Zone has yet been closed.

Reinforcements have been called in Islamabad from all over the country to deal with any escalation in the situation as the Maualana will be around on Friday. It is laudable that Hamza Shafqaat has been constantly making the citizens aware of latest developments on social media and scuttling all chances of creation of panic in the city.

It is however a gigantic task to manage such big crowds but we hope that the federal government will be up to it. *