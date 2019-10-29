ICAO dismisses India’s complaint against Pakistan

International aviation body on Tuesday dismissed New Delhi’s complaint against Pakistan’s refusal to allow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi request to travel to Saudi Arabia, reported Indian publication Firstpost.

The ICAO maintained that flights carrying national leaders are considered “state aircraft” and not subject to provisions under the body.

“The Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), which ICAO helps governments to cooperate under, only applies to the operations of civilian aircraft and not to state or military aircraft,” said an ICAO spokesperson.

“Flights carrying national leaders are considered state aircraft, and are therefore not subject to ICAO provisions,” the spokesperson added.

This was not the first time Pakistan denied India’s request to use its airspace. The government in September had also denied India’s request for Modi to use Pakistani airspace for his flight to Germany.

The request came at a time of high tension between Pakistan and India following the Indian government’s decision to unilaterally revoke Article 370 of its constitution, which granted special autonomy to occupied Kashmir. A communications blackout and heavy restrictions on movement imposed by the Indian authorities from the eve of this development have been in place nearly three months now.