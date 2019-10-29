Indian girl kills mother with boyfriend’s help

HYDERABAD: A woman allegedly killed her mother in connivance with her boyfriend and kept the body in the house for three days before dumping it at Ramannapet railway station, police said after discovering the decomposed corpse on Monday.

Keerthy Reddy, 19, killed her mother Rajitha, 39, as the latter was admonishing her for allegedly being in relationship with two youths. On October 18, Keerthy, an undergraduate student, murdered her mother by strangulating her while her boyfriend held her feet.

They kept the body at home and spent three days together. After the smell became unbearable, they dumped the body on a railway track near Ramannapet.

Srinivas Reddy lodged a complaint with the police, which grew suspicious due to inconsistency in the statements given by Keerthy. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime. Police said further investigations were on.