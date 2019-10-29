IHC suspends termination of Hafiz Hamadullah’s citizenship

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday (Oct 29) suspended National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) notification to terminate the Pakistani citizenship of the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) Senior Leader And Senator Hafiz Hamadullah.

The development came during Islamabad High Court heard JUI-F central leader and Senator Hafiz Hamadullah’s case for termination of Pakistani citizenship. As the hearing went underway, Hafiz Hamadullah’s lawyer Kamran Murtaza informed the court that his client is a senator, contested election six times. Had been a provincial assembly member, his whole family holds a Pakistani passport. A son of his is also serving in the Pakistan army

The Chief Justice inquired as to who turned down the ID card. Later, the Islamabad High Court suspended NADRA’s notification to terminate Hafiz Hamadullah’s citizenship. The court adjourned the hearing for two weeks, seeking reply from NADRA within 14 days.

Earlier, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), has cancelled the citizenship of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader and former senator Hafiz Hamdullah’s for being a foreign national.