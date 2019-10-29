A very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) ‘Cyclone Kyarr’ developed in the east-central Arabian sea and moving towards west-northwestward to Salalah (Oman) currently some 750km southwest of Karachi and coastal belt of Pakistan.

Sea water has stopped entering into homes located in the coastal belt areas of Karachi, however hundreds of people still could not return to their homes and are facing immense difficulties in carrying out their daily life activities, according to latest updates available with the media on Tuesday (Oct 29) about the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “Kyarr” developed in the east central Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has declared an emergency in Metropolitan Corporation. All the staffers of Fire Brigade, Municipal Services, City Wardens and Rescue will be on duty.The affected neighborhoods mainly include Rehri Goth, one of the neighborhoods of Liaquatabad Town, and Lath Basti in Rehri Bin Qasim Town and Chashma Goth.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) latest advisory, the Super Cyclonic Storm over Eastcentral Arabian Sea has tracked northwestward during last 12 hours and now lay centered near Lat 18.6°N and Long 64.2°E with maximum sustained surface winds of 230-240 kmph gusting 265 kmph, at about 750 km southwest of Karachi and 1080 km northeast of Salalah (Oman).

Around 185 houses have been effected as seawater entered in the coastal belt of Karachi in Ibrahim Hyderi, Rehri Goth, Lath Basti in Rehri Bin Wasim Town and nearly 500 people have been evacuated.

The footage from DHA Phase 8 Golf Club drowning due to severe tides due to the Cyclone Kyarr hits Karachi.

DHA Golf club in #Karachi due to high tide. Now this will panic elite Uncles.#Kyarr pic.twitter.com/vJrdfV0UO2 — GPMA (@Glowpoint) October 28, 2019



