No return, no retreat come what may: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday asserted that the Azadi March will continue until the sitting rulers are sent home, adding that there will be no return or retreat come what may.

As the anti-government march entered Punjab on Monday evening, JUI-F Punjab chief Maulana Attiqueur Rehman welcomed the participants at Kot Sabzal town in Rahim Yar Khan. Earlier, in his address in Sukkur, Fazl said the political battle has already begun. “We are on streets for the sake of democracy, Pakistan and Islam,” he said. “We are moving forward with full confidence. We have to protect the constitution, democracy and Pakistan because the incumbent government has put the integration of the country at risk,” he said. “The constitution has been made a joke in this country,” he said, alleging that the prime minister has become a security risk. “He [Prime Minister Imran] has ruined the economy, and a country with a devastated economy can’t survive. We have approached the masses against him and now we will be able to get rid of this government,” he said. “We have not struck any deal with the rulers … there is no question about following or not following any imaginary deal,” he added. Fazl said the government is placing restrictions on media. “When the fake prime minister talks to media, he says that he didn’t impose any restriction. He should tell the nation that under whose supervision the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), which has issued a letter restricting TV anchors, works,” he added.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, Ali Akbar Gujjar of PML-N and Allama Shah Owais Noorani of Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUIP) also addressed the march. During the journey on Sunday, there was a sudden change in the itinerary of the JUI-F chief as instead of moving towards Sukkur with the marchers, he went to Larkana. He joined the marchers again on Monday. Meanwhile, personnel of Balochistan’s Levies Force resorted to aerial firing to thwart a possible attack on their check-post by activists of Ansarul Islam – a subordinate organisation of JUI-F – in Duki district on Monday. Reports said the stick-wielding mob attempted to march on the check-post and the paramilitary force had no other option but to professionally handle the situation.