LHC to hear arguments on Maryam’s bail plea today

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday sought arguments from the parties over a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najfi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the post-arrest bail petition of the PML-N leader. Additional Prosecutor General Jehanzaib Bharwana represented the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and advocates Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz appeared on behalf of the petitioner. During the proceedings, the bench asked whether Maryam Nawaz had been allowed to meet her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif, in hospital. To which, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that she was living with his father in the hospital. He stated that the bureau had obtained physical remand of his client three times but now she was on judicial remand. In response to a question, NAB’s prosecutor submitted para-wise comments to the bail plea on behalf of the anti-graft watchdog. At this, the bench asked the petitioner’s counsel whether he needed time for preparation, adding that if he is ready then the bench will hear the arguments. However, the counsel stated that he will advance his arguments after preparation on Tuesday (today). Subsequently, the bench adjourned the matter till today and sought arguments from parties. The NAB has accused Maryam Nawaz of committing money laundering through investments of huge amounts being the main shareholder of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills. Maryam Nawaz through her bail plea complained about being subjected to double jeopardy, saying a JIT made in Panama Papers case has already investigated the same matter and decided to not file any reference.