PM orders speedy implementation of LG system in Punjab

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday stressed the need for speedy implementation of the local government (LG) system and directed for completion of its plan within the stipulated time.

Chairing a review meeting, the prime minister said the present government has brought a revolution in the local government system. Cities cannot make progress until an effective administrative system is not implemented, he added.

He said the local government system is aimed at making the people at the gross-roots level empowered so that they can take decisions of their development schemes and resolve their issues by themselves.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing about the Punjab Municipal Services Programme. High officials of the Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department informed the prime minister about the planning done in this regard.

Chairing a separate meeting about reforms in health sector of Punjab province, Prime Minister Imran Khan said provision of timely and quality health services to the masses is among top priorities of the government.

The prime minister was apprised that provision of health cards in 30 districts of Punjab has been completed whereas its distribution process in six more districts will commence soon.

The prime minister observed that in the past, steps were taken to provide quality and timely facilities to the elite class whereas the poor and middle classes were completely neglected. He said the present government is implementing a devised roadmap under a coordinated mechanism which will ensure better health facilities to all the citizens, irrespective of their classes.

The prime minister stressed the need for identification of lands under the Auqaf department and handing over of such pieces of land on lease to the hospitals in the private sector, besides linking of treatment of the deserving people in these private hospitals under the health cards.

At a meeting chaired by him on the monetary policy and targets of this year’s fiscal policy, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Punjab government to take all-out measures to maintain the minimum possible prices of eatables in the province, particularly the wheat and flour.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht apprised the prime minister that the provincial government is in a better position to achieve the targets of the first quarter comparing the previous year.

The prime minister directed the Punjab government to aware the masses about the welfare projects of the incumbent government. The people must also be told about the volume of loans taken by the previous governments and their utilization besides presenting a comparison with the present government’s economic policies and the debt ratio, he added.

Chairing another high-level meeting here on the law and order situation in Punjab, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the relevant authorities to take strict action against the big criminal elements, assuring the officers that he will stand by them if they face any pressure in this respect.

The Punjab inspector general of police briefed the participants about the proposals and measures regarding crime control in the province, action against elements involved in big crimes, change in police station culture, professional training of police officials, encouragement of officials having a good repute, amendment in laws, and public awareness drive against criminal elements.

The prime minister was also briefed about the action taken against the elements involved in the incidents of child abuse and child pornography in Kasur and Chunian areas within six months by implementing a clear action plan under a well-coordinated strategy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was very shocked to learn about the incidents of child abuse in Kasur and Chunian, said such crimes invite the wrath of Allah Almighty. He directed the Punjab chief minister and other relevant authorities to visit Kasur, Chunian and other affected areas, hold meetings with local religious leaders, philanthropists, school teachers and parents, and highlight the need of appropriate training of children for avoiding such incidents. He also called for starting an effective public awareness drive in this regard, adding the government and people can fight together against this crime.