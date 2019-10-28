Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make heads turn at Sonam’s Diwali bash

Actress Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali bash was a star-studded affair. The who’s who of tinsel town attended the do in their smashing attires. However, all eyes were on power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who looked straight out of a fairytale. The actress posted a few pictures before heading to the party.

Sharing the pictures, actress and producer Anushka Sharma wrote, “Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph.”

In the picture, cricketer Virat Kohli cannot stop grinning as he wraps his arm around Anushka Sharma. Dressed in white indo-western attire, Virat Kohli looks dapper while Sharma pulls off her Sabyasachi lehnga amazingly. Kohli too is wearing a Sabyasachi creation for Diwali.

Virat and Anushka’s pictures often break the internet and these pictures are definitely worthy of all the attention and adulation. They surely complement each other in every way.

On the work front, Sharma has been on a sabbatical after film ‘Zero’ starring Shahrukh Khan flopped at the box office. The latest rumours suggest that the actress will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan for ‘Satta Pe Satta’ remake.