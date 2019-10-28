PM chairs meeting on law, order in Punjab; directs authorities to act against big criminals

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the relevant authorities in Punjab to take strict action against the big criminal elements, assuring the officers that he would stand by them if they faced any pressure in this respect.

He was chairing a high level meeting here on the law and order situation in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Brig (r) Ejaz Ahmead Shah, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Population Welfare Minister Muhammad Hasham Dogar, Sports Minister Muhammad Taimur Khan, Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan, Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and other senior officers.

The Punjab Inspector General of Police briefed the participants about the proposals and measures regarding crime-control in the province, action against elements involved in big crimes, change in police station culture, professional training of police officials, encouragement of officials having good repute, amendment in laws, and public awareness drive against criminal elements.

The prime minister was also briefed about the action taken against the elements involved in the incidents of child abuse and child pornography in Kasur and Chunian within six months by implementing a clear action plan under a well-coordinated strategy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was very shocked to learn about the incidents of child abuse in Kasur and Chunian, said such crimes invited the wrath of Allah Almighty.

He directed the Punjab chief minister and other relevant authorities to visit Kasur, Chunian and other affected areas, hold meetings with local religious leaders, philanthropists, school teachers and parents, and highlight the need of appropriate training of children for avoiding such incidents and public awareness about identifying the elements involved in such acts.

He also called for starting an effective public awareness drive in this regard, adding, the government and people could fight together against this crime.