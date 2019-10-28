India allows EU delegation to visit occupied Kashmir

NEW DELHI: India has finally agreed to let a group of MPs from the European Union, ahead of its visit to Jammu and Kashmir, according to a message posted on Twitter by Indian news agency ANI.

#WATCH Delhi: Members of European Parliament called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg today. The delegation would be visiting Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/X4YQEjerLs — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

In occupied Kashmir, life still is far from being normal in the Kashmir Valley and Muslims majority areas of Jammu region since August 5, when Indian government article 370 and 35A of its constitution which granted special status to Kashmir. Restrictions under section 144 remain enforced. Internet across all platforms and prepaid cellular services continue to remain shut. However, landline connections are functioning and voice calls on postpaid mobile phones are allowed.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had revoked the constitutional autonomy of occupied Kashmir on August 5 this year and imposed a military curfew in the area, imprisoning millions of people.

Thousands of political leaders, businessmen, rights activists and other ordinary citizens were detained after the move. The detained included former chief ministers and the mayor of Srinagar.