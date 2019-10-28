Trump says ISIS/Da’esh leader al-Baghdadi blew himself up as U.S. troops closed in

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that ISIS/Da’esh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during an overnight U.S. military raid in Syria.

Baghdadi killed himself and three of his children by detonating an explosives-laden vest when he fled U.S. forces into a dead-end tunnel during the attack, which took place in the Idlib region in northwest Syria, the president said in a televised address to the nation from the White House.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s No. 1 terrorist leader to justice,” Trump said. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”

The announcement, according to analysts, will serve as a boost for Trump, who has faced scrutiny in recent weeks for his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria — a move his critics argue greenlighted a Turkish military operation against U.S.-allied Kurds. Many have worried of an ISIS resurgence in the region following the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Trump described the operation in detail, saying Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest after being cornered in a tunnel by U.S. Special Forces troops with three of his children. Trump said test results gave “totally positive” confirmation that Baghdadi was killed.

“The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him,” Trump said, claiming that Baghdadi died “whimpering.”

The president also said he watched “much” of the operation in the Situation Room, though he did not go into detail.

Trump said the raid spanned two hours and concluded with U.S. forces taking “highly sensitive material” related to ISIS. Trump said no U.S. personnel were lost in the operation and that “many” of al-Baghdadi’s cohorts were killed.

Trump said he had known about the plans for the mission for three days, adding that he did not notify congressional committees out of fear of “leaks.”

“A leak could have caused the death of all of them,” Trump said, later noting that he spoke with Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Burr about the operation on Sunday following its conclusion.

“Last night was a great night for the United States and for the world. A brutal killer, one who has caused so much hardship and death, has been violently eliminated,” Trump said Sunday. “He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place. God bless America.”

Al-Baghdadi’s death deals a blow to ISIS, which has already been significantly eroded by the U.S.-led coalition, though it does not mean a complete demise of the militant group.

Trump declared that al-Baghdadi’s death demonstrated the United States’s “relentless pursuit of terrorist leaders and our commitment to the enduring and total defeat of ISIS and other terrorist organizations.”

Reports began to surface late Saturday that U.S. forces had carried out a raid in northwest Syria targeting al-Baghdadi and that the militant leader was believed to have been killed. Trump also teased a major announcement, writing on Twitter, “Something very big has just happened!”

Trump said Sunday that he sent the tweet after U.S. forces had safely returned, and that he did so to alert the news media.

Trump thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq for cooperating with the mission and recognized the Kurds for providing helpful intelligence. Trump said the Kurds did not play a military role in the operation.

Trump also continued to defend his decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria, arguing it didn’t serve U.S. interests to keep soldiers on the border between Turkey and Syria.

“We don’t want to keep soldiers between Syria and Turkey for the next 200 years. They’ve been fighting for hundreds of years. We’re out,” Trump said, adding that the U.S. is leaving some troops in the region to secure oil fields to ensure they don’t fall into the hands of ISIS fighters.