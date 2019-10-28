Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project faces yet another setback

The plan to resume the Metro Orange train test run was postponed. Sources say that the test run was postponed due to non-completion of arrangements.

According to the details, the orange train, whose track has been extended from Dera Gajraj to Ali Town, has mechanical and electric work on it, pending a test run tomorrow.

Remember that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar had announced the start of the test run on October 28.

According to a recent report submitted by the Chinese companies to the Chief Minister, construction work of the Orange Train is still pending and the test run will not be possible.

They said the test run has been shifted to 28th of October from the earlier deadline of 22nd of October. According to the sources, the test run has been postponed due to incomplete track of the train from Ali Town to Dera Gujran. Both the electrical and mechanical work is pending on the track, they added.

Earlier, the authority intended to award the contract for a period of 11 years, which is extendable upon mutual consent. The authority has set stringent criteria for foreign and local companies which include a minimum of six years in business with valid tax registrations and tax returns for a minimum of three years.