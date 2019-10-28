ANF foiled heroine smuggling attempt at Islamabad Airport

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin, worth millions of rupees to Saudi Arabia, at Islamabad International Airport.

As per details, the ANF officials recovered 3kilogram heroin which was hidden in packets of ‘Nimko’.

The ANF officials have started a further investigation.

Earlier on October 13, the Anti-Narcotics Force foiled an attempt to smuggle 24kg heroin to the United Kingdom through cargo service at Allama Iqbal International Airport.