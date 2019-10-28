When your favorite poems

Fail to move you

When your sacred verses

Cannot elevate you

When even

The deadly modern drugs

Do nothing to you

And you are still left

Wondering

How to make sense

Of the baffling

Events and

Behavior of people

Around you

And you have nowhere to turn

Here is a name,

My friend,

Who may assist:

Boethius.

His life story

Is his message.

A Roman Senator

By occupation

A philosopher

By temperament.

Powerful and rich

With a beautiful wife

Children and large estates,

One day everything was stripped from him.

The ruler was displeased.

Several rough guards marched

Into the Senator’s home

And took him to a dungeon

Where they would carry out

The orders of the ruler:

Bludgeon the prisoner to death.

While he pondered

The misery of his fate

And tried to make sense of his life

He saw a majestic woman

With luminous eyes

In his cell.

She radiated benevolence

And introduced herself

As Lady Philosophy.

She warned Boethius

Of her rival

Lady Fortune

And her Wheel of Fortune

Which placed you on top

One moment and

Without warning or cause

Flung you

To the bottom

The next

Lady Fortune was as fickle

As she was seductive.

Boethius must develop immunity

And resist her,

Warned

Lady Philosophy.

It helped Boethius

To reconcile to his predicament

And to write

What became a widely read book

Throughout Europe

For the next few centuries,

The Consolation of Philosophy.

So when Lady Fortune

Comes a calling

Remember the lesson:

Her munificence

Is as illusory as her negligence.

Little we do

Can prevent

The pain

Or the joy

We are subject to.

But Lady Philosophy

Helps us to become better

Indurated to the turbulence

That comes with the turning

Of the

Wheel of Fortune.

Akbar Ahmed

10.27.2019

Washington, DC.