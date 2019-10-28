Nawaz’s health deteriorates again amid low platelet count

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health deteriorated on Sunday after there was a sudden drop in his platelet count, hospital sources said.

According to sources, Nawaz’s lungs have been affected and his condition is unstable.

Sources said that under the current circumstances, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader cannot be discharged from the hospital.

Nawaz was rushed to Services Hospital from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore detention centre Monday night after his health condition suddenly deteriorated. Earlier, he was shifted from Central Jail Kot Lakhpat to NAB Lahore building at Thokar Niaz Baig after the bureau got his 14-day physical remand on October 11 in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case investigation. On Saturday, the PML-N supremo was granted interim bail in Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court on Friday had approved the bail of the former prime minister in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The bail was approved on medical grounds.

Meanwhile, the government on Sunday acquired the services of 14 physicians of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for medical treatment of Nawaz Sharif.

The doctors will provide services to treat Nawaz Sharif suffering from cardiac problems, who is currently admitted to Services Hospital in Lahore. The roster of the doctors will continue until November 2. Nawaz’s mother and sister also arrived at Services Hospital to visit him. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had held a press conference on Saturday afternoon during which she revealed that Sharif had also experienced angina pain the night of October 24. Cardiologists were on hand at that time and they conducted some tests. According to an enzymes test, he had experienced a minor heart attack that night, she said. The former prime minister was rushed to SIMS last week after his personal physician raised an alarm about his deteriorating health.