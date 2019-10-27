Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have won Halloween again

Take note, Heidi Klum: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are also in the running for best Halloween costumes.

What did they decide on this year? If you ask Timberlake, he might say, “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

On Friday, the two attended the annual star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in Beverly Hills for the first time. Biel, 37, dressed up as her husband, sporting a curly wig to channel his iconic *NSYNC look. Timberlake, 38, went as her microphone. Two more guests joined them as other members of the boy band. “This is what happens when you admit on TV that you don’t know any NSYNC songs and you’re married to @justintimberlake,” actress Jessica Biel wrote on Instagram. “Well played, husband, well played.”

During their date night, Biel made a beeline for the refreshments table and grabbed a container of French fries, which she fed her husband through his large costume. The two chatted with many attendees, including Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber and wife Cindy Crawford. Timberlake and Biel were later spotted on the dance floor, packing on the PDA and showcased their best dance moves.

Other celebs who attended the party included Lisa Rinna, Paris Hilton, Laverne Cox and The Hills: New Beginnings star and Miley Cyrus and Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, who spent time with a couple of girlfriends. Also spotted: Nina Dobrev, who dressed up like Billie Eilish, Gerard Butler and Ryan Phillippe, who hung out with some male friends.

While Timberlake and Biel have debuted amazing family costumes on Halloween in recent years with their son Silas, now 4, this is the first time the two have showcased a couple’s costume at a celebrity event.

Last year, the family dressed up as Harley Quinn, Robin and Batman from the LEGO Batman Movie. In 2017, they went as Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and Woody from the Toy Story movies. The year before, they dressed up as characters from the animated Trolls film, which featured Timberlake’s voice acting and his music.