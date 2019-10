We know all these branded outlets offering imported bedsheets and pillowcases are tempting and attract us all the time. We even head over and purchase expensive sheets, quilt covers, etc but do you know most of their cloth comes from Ichra Bazaar? Do head over to Ichra whenever you find convenient and you will see the most durable, affordable and full of variety bedsheets there. You can thank us later. Prominent shops there might be of Habib Bedsheets and Ali Bedsheet Centre, etc.