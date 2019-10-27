Kashmir Black Day commemorated in Beijing

BEIJING: Kashmir Black Day was commemorated here on Sunday to mark the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India on October 27, 1947.

It was on this day when the Indian troops in a blatant violation of international laws and against the aspirations of Kashmiris invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it.

This year, the eventful day has achieved greater significance following the revoking of status special of Occupied Kashmir on August 5, by the Indian government.

Addressing participants of an event organized to commemorate the day, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi said the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has become very bleak after the withdrawal of its special status and curfew clamped by the Indian government and stressed for greater efforts to further mobilize the world community to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations Resolutions.

“The Indian government’s act is absolutely unconstitutional and against all the international laws while the atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiri people have crossed all the limits”, she added.

Ambassador Hashmi said that finally the world community has started to realize the gravity of the situation, adding, the world media and some of the world leaders are gradually realizing that Kashmir is an issue and that there is a genocide and human rights disaster unfolding in Kashmir and it needs to be addressed.

She observed that after 55 years, the United Nations showed signals of waking up to reality. Now, it is the obligation of Kashmiris, Pakistanis and the friends of Kashmir to ensure its continuation.

Expressing concerns over the three months of curfew in Occupied Kashmir, she said that how long Kashmiris could sustain the pressure and said the present situation could explode at any time.

Ambassador Hashmi said Kashmir issue has become a flashpoint and with kind of irresponsible political act, media rhetoric and military oppression against civilians in Occupied Kashmir, any miscalculation could lead to a disaster.

The Ambassador said war was not an option between nuclear armed nations and the dialogue was the only way to resolve the longstanding issue.

She said around nine million people are under curfew in Occupied Kashmir and added, the Indian government would have to gradually come on the negotiating table.

Ambassador Hashmi called upon the students and people from all walks of life to continue to raise awareness on social media to apprise the plight of Kashmiris to the world.

The event was attended by a large number of members of the Pakistani community, academics, teachers and the people from all walks of life.

In her address, Principal of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) Ms.Shazia Amjad traced the historical background of the Kashmir issue and briefed about the latest situation in occupied Kashmir.

In the event, a documentary showcasing Kashmir issue generated great interest amongst the audience.

Students also spoke on Kashmir issue followed by a tableau on Kashmir, performed by the students which evoked strong emotional response from the audience.

A large number of members of Pakistani community, academics, teachers and the people from all walks of life attended the event.