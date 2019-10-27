‘Azadi March’ begins in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will begin his Azadi March against the incumbent federal government from Super Highway (M-9) in Karachi on Sunday (today).

The caravan lead by Maulana Fazlur Rehman will proceed to the Super Highway (M9) after smaller demonstrations will depart from the city’s six districts and gather at Sohrab Goth, a statement from the party said.

The Azadi March will officially begin “after an address by Maulana Fazl at Sohrab Goth” to show solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

JUI-F Karachi chief and coordinator for the Karachi gathering, Qari Usman said rallies of all JUI-F districts in Karachi and some parts of Balochistan would attend the public gathering at Super Highway. “Opposition parties have also assured us of their participation in it,” he said, adding, that it would be addressed by JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other local leadership of the opposition parties.