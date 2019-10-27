‘Coke Studio’ Season 12 Episode 2 makes the nation relive the iconic ‘Billo’

‘Coke Studio’ has rolled out its second episode of Season 12 featuring singers Abrarul Haq, Zeb Bangesh and a duet by Shuja Haider and Rachel Viccaji.

The second season started with the most popular and iconic ‘Billo’ of Abrar-ul-Haq which has made Pakistanis dance on its funny and hilarious lyrics, and with the touch of Coke Studio, it has made Pakistani relive their memories of 90s.

Abrarul Haq expressed, “Music is spiritual. It comes from within a person. Sound can create such a strong impact; this is something you feel in music. You’ll hear something and get goosebumps. If you’re sad, a song can uplift your mood. In a way, it’s a cure. It has the power to induce nostalgic feelings and has a spiritual side to it that brings you closer to God … There’s something extraordinary about music.”

Zeb Bangash performed on “Roshe” which she describes as a Kashmiri ode to loss. The song has an interesting history.

Zeb noted, “I decided to pursue music professionally when I saw how it enables you to connect with people. It’s a beautiful feeling. You can move people; you can talk to them. You sing a song and someone connects to it and you don’t even know about it. That’s really lovely for me. That someone is having their own relationship with a song sung in my voice.” said Zeb Bangash.

While Shuja Haider and Rachel Viccaji’s collaboration is a Punjabi ballad that is a tribute to the golden era of Lollywood.

Season 12 has a huge and star-studded list of some of the best musician of Pakistan. With Atif Aslam making efforts to set the bar of next season high with Rohail Hyatt.

Many of the names have been an integral part of the famous music platform, entertaining fans with melodious ventures in previous ‘Coke Studio’ seasons.