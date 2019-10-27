Wasim Akram set to make much-awaited film debut

Former cricketer Wasim Akram is set to make his acting debut in an upcoming film being produced by actor and host Faisal Qureshi.

Akram will star along with a star-studded cast in the film called Money Back Guarantee. The cast include Fawad Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Kiran Malik, among others.

It is reported that Faisal Qureshi is also trying to rope in Mahira Khan for a special appearance in the film. The film is rumoured to a comedy, with all actors reportedly very happy about the script.

Both Qureshi and Wasim Akram have previously worked together on a number of television commercials. The Arab publication also noted that Akram and Khan might be starring opposite each other in the film.

