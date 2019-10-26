AKUH holds annual Pink Walk

The Aga Khan University Hospital continued its dedication towards early detection of Breast Cancer by organizing its annual Pink Walk. The event kicked off with a welcome address by Dr Hasnain Zafar, General Surgeon and Service Line Chief of Gastrointestinal Medicine and Surgery. In his address, Dr Hasnain said, “An early detection does not only result in cost-effective treatment, but also saves lives. All of us have a duty to spread awareness on early diagnosis of breast cancer”.

While the Pink Walk was the highlight of the evening, the Hospital’s Breast Surgery Consultants used this event to engage and educate the audience on the benefits of breast screening.

“It is important to understand that this disease is treatable if caught early. Cancer’s lump at zero stage, which cannot be felt at self-examination, can be diagnosed from mammogram and has a survival rate of 99%”, said Dr. Abida K. Sattar, Breast Surgeon and Section Head of Breast Surgery at the Aga Khan University Hospital, on the topic of early detection of Breast Cancer. Shah Sultan Pirani, 80 plus year old breast cancer survivor, led the Pink Walk after ribbon cutting at the start line. A crowd of over 500 men, women and children, dressed in pink along with pink caps and ribbons, walked to show their support for the cause. Several participants also held placards of crisp and powerful facts on Breast Cancer.