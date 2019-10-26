NADRA cancels JUI-F leader’s citizenship for being ‘confirmed alien’

The National Database and Registration Authority has cancelled the citizenship of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) former senator Hafiz Hamdullah for being a ‘confirmed alien’, a private TV channel reported. The news came to the forefront after Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) directed TV channels not to invite former JUI-F senator as a guest on TV shows. “Since it is established that the said person is an ‘alien’, therefore, all the TV channels (News and Current Affairs) are directed to refrain from inviting and projecting Mr Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor in their programmes/talk shows, news etc.,” the authority said in its letter. The PEMRA notification referenced a NADRA letter dated October 11 which affirmed that the JUI-F leader was not a citizen of Pakistan. The notification also stated that NADRA has cancelled the CNIC of the JUI-F leader. Maulana Hamdullah had been elected as an MPA from Balochistan in 2002 general elections on a Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) ticket and served as provisional health minister from 2002 to 2005. In March 2012, he was elected to the Senate on a general seat as a JUI-F candidate. His tenure ended in March last year.