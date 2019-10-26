Froebel’s owner arrested for ‘child kidnapping’

The court of Judicial Magistrate 5, Karachi South, heard the case of Laleen regarding illegal custody, confinement and kidnapping of her children by her ex-husband.

The accused, Sohail Zarar Ali Khan, owner of Froebel’s Schools, violated the visitation orders by the guardian and family court in Lahore. He took the children to Karachi and confined them in Creek Vista without the knowledge of the mother or any other family members. Barrister Zahrah Sehr Vayani along with advocate Shumaila Shahani represented Laleen, who ensured that an FIR is filed against the accused and justice is served. The accused was sent to jail until November 7, without an option of bail.