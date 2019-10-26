Pakistan’s GDP in 2020

Sir: According to World Bank reports Pakistan’s gross domestic products (GDP) growth will go down 3.7 percent to 2.7 percent in 2020. It is very bad news for Pakistan and for its economy.

Pakistan’s economy is the 23th largest in the world in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) and 42nd largest in terms nominal.

The GDP growth in Pakistan expanded 5.79 percent in fiscal year 2017. GDP growth rate in Pakistan averaged 4.92 percent from 1952 until 2018, reaching an all-time high of 10.22 percent in 1954 and record low of 1.80 percent in 1952 and 2020 will be the second lowest GDP of Pakistan according to the World Bank.

RAZZAQ MURAD

Keck