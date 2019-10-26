UNESCO, BNU join hands on Pakistan’s Creative Future

Beaconhouse National University (BNU) is set to commence its first-ever five-day start-up and accelerator creative business training programmes from Sunday. The programmes are being offered under the Pakistan’s Creative Future project in partnership with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) with support from the Korea Funds-In-Trust (K-Fit). The programmes will be held at BNU’s Tarogil Campus, Raiwind Road, Lahore.

Within the framework of the “Strengthening regional and national capacities to develop cultural and creative industries in Asia and Pacific” project, UNESCO is seeking to empower creative entrepreneurs in Pakistan and to raise awareness of the importance of the cultural and creative industries for sustainable development.

The motivation behind the programmes is to inspire and cultivate entrepreneurial potential in the Cultural and Creative Industries including Cinema/Audiovisual arts, Design, Media art, Music, Performing arts, Publishing, Visual arts, Cultural management and Digital cultural, and creative sectors. The week long program will conclude on November 2, 2019.